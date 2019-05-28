Don’t get into trap of getting popular with media: Kher’s advice to Gambhir

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday had a piece of advice for newly-elected MP Gautam Gambhir: refrain from falling into the “trap of getting popular with a section of media”, after the former cricketer criticised the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurgaon.

Kher took to Twitter to congratulate Gambhir on his recent election victory and also advised the former cricketer.

“Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements,” he tweeted.

The 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly slapped by a group of people in Gurgaon on May 25. He was also reportedly asked to remove his skull cap and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

The East Delhi MP had termed the incident as “deplorable” and asked the authorities to take “exemplary” action in the matter. (AGENCIES)