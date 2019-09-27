Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan Friday afternoon in which both the pilots were killed, official sources said.

The wreckage of the helicopter has been found, they said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, the sources said. (AGENCIES)

