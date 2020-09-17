Army chief reviews situation along LoC, Valley

Calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Sept 17: Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, who is on two day visit to Kashmir today reviewed the security along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and in the hinterland with the top Army Commanders.

He also called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and measures to improve it further.

The Army chief who arrived here this morning went to North Kashmir to assess the situation along the LoC in North Kashmir.

“During his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan ceasefire violations”, Srinagar based Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said here.

“He also commended use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids from PoK in the recent past”, he said.

An official said that the security review of the LoC was taken by the Army chief after recent reports of some infiltration taking place in North Kashmir. The Army has also foiled several infiltration bids along the LoC recently.

The official said that there are reports of large numbers of militants waiting for infiltration into Kashmir ahead of winter when the passes close due to snowfall. He said that there is desperation among the militant groups to send in more militants into Kashmir before the onset of winter.

The official said that Army chief was given a detailed briefing about the militant launch pads in PoK and the possible infiltration routes. He was also given detailed account about the areas where ceasefire violation is taking place and militants are being pushed in.

The official said that troops on the ground were told for extra vigil and more patrolling of the LoC so that all efforts of the militants are defeated. He said that Counter Infiltration Grid is being further strengthened in view of reports of possible infiltration. He said that troops have been asked to intensify operations in the forests along the LoC so that militants who manage to infiltrate they are tackled there only.

“The COAS reinforced the need to extend all possible support to civilians residing in the border areas who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by Pakistan army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic”, the spokesman said.

“The COAS then proceeded to interact with Commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland. While interacting with jawans, the COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in J&K. He appreciated the high level of coordination amongst all Government agencies towards maintaining peace in the Valley and efforts to reach out to the “Awam” to overcome the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic”, the spokesman said.

The spokesman further said that later in the day, the COAS reviewed the overall security situation along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander.

They were given a detailed briefing about the successes achieved by the security forces this year against the militants. The Army chief was told that constant pressure is being put on militants to prevent their re-grouping. He was told that the efforts are being made to stop the recruitment of youth into militancy.

The spokesman said that the COAS also called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory and assured the wholehearted support of the Army in ushering in peace and stability in the region.

They also discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and measures to improve it further.