Jammu records single day highest 20 deaths; Corona toll crosses 200, caseloads 20,000

Ex-Minister, former Dy CM’s daughter, DySP Hqrs test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 17: Jammu region today reported single day highest 20 COVID deaths, 15 in Jammu district alone and one each in Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri districts besides 785 new positive cases, 210 in Jammu and 89 in Rajouri districts including former Minister Gulchain Singh Charak, his wife and son, daughter of a former Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP, the DySP Headquarters Jammu, the Deputy CMO Samba and seven shopkeepers in Kishtwar town, taking death toll in the region to 205 and caseloads beyond 20,000 while 270 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals.

A 74-year-old man from Amar Colony in Talab Tillo, 65-year-old from Akhnoor, 79-year-old from Billawar, 75-year-old from Sector A Trikuta Nagar and 70-year-old from Shiv Nagar, who were admitted in Narayana Hospital at Katra for co-morbidities and had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, died today.

A blood cancer patient aged 70 hailing from village Kalyana Arnia in Jammu district who had tested positive for the virus during treatment died tonight. A 26-year-old youth from Patoli Bantalab who was injured in a road accident on September 13 also died tonight and tested positive for pathogen. Sixty five-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, who was suffering from multiple ailments died in the GMC Jammu soon after being brought there tonight.

A 74-year-old man from Mahender Nagar, and 65-year-old from Residency Road, both of whom were suffering from ailments and were positive for COVID-19 died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while a 86-year-old man from Lazpat Nagar in Canal Road was brought dead to the GMC Jammu where he tested positive posthumously.

A 75-year-old man from Bhatair Fazlabad in Poonch district who was in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 died tonight, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

A 35-year-old youth from Gho Rakwala in Ramgarh area of Samba district who succumbed to injuries sustained by him in a road accident also tested positive for pathogen.

A 66-year-old man from Channi Himmat, 45-year-old from Nanak Nagar, 86-year-old from Canal Road and 69-year-old from Janipura, all of whom were co-morbid and Corona positive died today.

An 80-year-old woman from Old Bus Stand in Rajouri town succumbed to the virus in the GMC Rajouri late last night, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior.

A 62-year-old woman from Katra in Reasi district and 50-year-old man from near Chopra Shop Udhampur also died of the virus.

With today’s 20 deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has reached 205, the highest being 121 in Jammu district, 20 Rajouri, 15 Doda, 13 Kathua, 10 Samba, eight Udhampur, seven Poonch, four each Ramban and Reasi and three in Kishtwar district.

Jammu district today reported 210 Corona positive cases. Significantly, 205 of them were locals and only five travelers. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Gulchain Singh Charak, his wife and son have tested positive for the virus. Daughter of a former Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP, who is a doctor in Gandhi Nagar hospital Jammu, the DySP Headquarters Jammu and the Dy CMO Samba also tested positive for the virus tonight.

Other positives of Jammu district include five members of a family from Shakti Nagar, three from Jogi Gate, two from Jagti Nagrota, four family members from Trikuta Nagar, couple and their daughter from Canal Road, three of family from Gole Gujral and four from the Panjtirthi family.

A total of 222 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district today. However, office and markets specific RAT wasn’t done today. The positives detected in RAT include six in Bishnah, nine Dansal, 18 Kot Bhalwal, 10 Marh and nine RS Pura among others.

Ninety seven positive cases were today reported from Doda district including many shopkeepers who were tested randomly and employees of different branches of the banks.

Rajouri district recorded 89 Corona positive cases today, the majority being 28 in Rajouri town, 13 Kalakote, 12 Thanna Mandi, nine Sunderbani, eight Darhal, seven each Nowshera and Manjakote and five Kandi.

Of 75 positive cases in Kathua district, 15 were travelers, 27 contacts of positive persons and 33 who were subjected to random testing. The positives include two police personnel from the District Police Lines (DPL), one from GMC Kathua and four civilians from Govindsar, District Magistrate Kathua OP Bhagat said.

Seventy seven new COVID positive cases were reported today from Poonch district including 43 from Surankote, 17 Mendhar, 16 Poonch and 11 travelers.

Among the positives were 18 SSB personnel, three Jammu and Kashmir Bank employees, two police personnel and one official each from Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Health, Social Welfare and Rural Development Departments.

All 82 COVID positive persons in Udhampur were locals while out of 69 positive cases in Samba, 63 were locals and six travelers.

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 today in Reasi district. They include 14 locals, two police personnel, one Bank employees and a traveler.

Of 32 positives in Kishtwar district, seven were shopkeepers from Hadyal Chowk, a constable from District Police Lines and a Health Department official, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas said.

Eighteen persons today reported positive in Ramban district including six in Gool, five Banihal, three Ukheral and four Ramban, one of them an employee of the private construction company working for the Railways, CMO Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

Among 270 persons who recovered from the virus today after testing negative, 155 belonged to Jammu district, 44 Udhampur, 26 Kishtwar, 19 Kathua, 11 Reasi, 10 Doda and five in Ramban district.

With today’s positives, Jammu region now has 20,583 Corona cases, 11455 of whom are active while 8929 have been treated and discharged.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one Corona casualty and 41 new cases.

An 85-year-old man died of the virus in Kargil district taking death toll to 47—20 in Leh and 27 Kargil while out of 41 new cases, 25 were reported from Leh and 16 Kargil.