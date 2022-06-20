Burglars break into bank in Kathua, decamp with Rs 1 crore

KATHUA/JAMMU, June 20: Burglars broke into a private bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and decamped with over Rs 1 crore cash, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Hatli Morh area on the intervening night on Sunday and Monday. The burglars tied the security guard of the bank with a rope, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) R C Kotwal said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. (Agencies)