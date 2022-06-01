Apni Party PAC discusses political situation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 1: J&K Apni Party leadership discussed prevailing political situation in a meeting held here today.

The meeting was presided over by party president, Altaf Bukhari wherein members threadbare discussed political approach to be adopted under prevailing circumstances.

A resolution was passed strongly condemning the innocent civilian killings. The Party urged the LG led Government to safeguard the interests of the members of minority and create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere.

In the meeting, emphasis was also laid on the participation of party’s youth wing in various pro-people programmes. Participation of the youth in political affairs will embolden their voice and it is imperative for empowerment of the youth, said Bukhari.

In a prelude to strengthen the organisation at grassroots, party’s outreach calendar was also rolled out where in the district presidents were directed to ensure wide participation of the people.

The Party also asked its cadre to bridge the gap between the people and the administration and gear up for upcoming Assembly polls, demanding that the polls should be held at an earliest.

The meeting was attended by Party’s senior vice president GH Mir, senior leader and Chairman Parliamentary Board Dilawar Mir, vice presidents Ch Zulfkar, Usman Majid, Javaid Mustafa Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Zaffar Manhas, general secretaries Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya and Syed Asgar Ali besides senior leaders Hilal Shah, Abdul Majeed Padder, Javaid Beigh, Mohiudin Muntazir, Ashraf Mir, Manjit Singh, Junaid Azim Mattu, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Shoaib Lone and Raja Manzoor.