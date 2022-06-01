CS reviews ongoing infrastructure projects, sets deadlines for completion

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 1: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a comprehensive review of the various major infrastructural projects in J&K and exhorted the executing agencies to speed up the execution to complete the projects within the timelines.

He said time overruns invariably lead to cost overruns and adverse impact on the UT finances.

Dr Mehta said that most of the delays in the projects can be avoided if the departments and executing agencies stop working in silos and develop a collaborative spirit.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, CEO, ERA, Chief Engineers of the executing agencies, Managing Director, SIDCO and other officers of the concerned Departments and executing agencies.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer, CPWD, Jammu, PK Dixit informed that works on AIIMS Jammu are going on smoothly and the project will be completed by September 2023.

The Chief Secretary directed for immediate commencement of work on the underpass to connect the campuses of AIIMS Jammu on either side of the Jammu -Kathua highway in consultation with PWD (R&B) and NHAI.

Dr Mehta further directed for expediting equipment procurement for AIIMS Jammu and asked the department to ensure that AIIMS Jammu is fully functional by September 2023.

Chief Engineer CPWD Kashmir, Dr Shishir Bansal said that all issues involved in the construction of AIIMS Awantipora stand resolved and the project will be fully completed by 31st March, 2023.

While directing for speeding up execution of work, Dr Mehta directed the department to ensure that the classes for first year MBBS students are started in AIIMS Awantipora from December 2022.

The Chief Secretary directed the executing agency to expedite the construction of GMC Anantnag and hand it over in fully functional state to Health & Medical Education Department by end of June 2022.

The Chief Secretary directed to hand over the Medical College Baramulla to the H&ME department by July end.

It was further informed that works on GMC, Kathua, will be completed in June 2022 while construction work on the Medical Colleges in Rajouri and Doda will be completed by June end and August end this year respectively.

Dr Mehta directed the department to ensure that equipment procurement for these colleges is made in parallel so that the delays in procuring equipments subsequently are avoided and the projects are up and running as soon as all construction works are completed.

Giving details of the implementation of additional gynecological block at Lal Ded hospital, MD JK PCC informed that foundation design proof check has been completed in consultation with IIT Delhi and decks are now cleared for starting work. He said the work on the project will be completed in next 15 months.

Dr Mehta directed for increasing the pace of work of construction of bone and joint hospital and asked the department to ensure that it is fully completed by 31st July 2022.

It was further informed that most of the works in State Cancer Institute at Jammu have been completed and the project will be handed over to the department by August 2022.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to immediately prepare an equipment procurement plan for the Cancer Institute so that its functionality is ensured as soon as it is fully constructed.

Dr Mehta directed that works on bone and joint hospital should be expedited and the hospital handed over to the department by August 2022.

Giving details of the progress made in the execution of drainage plan for Srinagar, CEO, ERA, Dr Syed Abid Rashid informed that 96% work on the project has been completed and the project will be fully completed by the end of June 2022.

MD SIDCO, Smitha Sethi informed that the National Institute of Fashion Technology is being established at an estimated cost of Rs. 237.05 cr at Budgam, Kashmir.

Dr Mehta directed MD, SIDCO to ensure that packages 1 and 3 are completed by June end and the constructed buildings handed over to the department so that classes for two new courses, namely, Masters in Fashion Management and Bachelors in Accessories Designs can commence in the Institute from July this year.