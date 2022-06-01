Annual Mahayajnya of Gopinathji performed with gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: The annual Mahayajnya of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji was performed across the country and abroad today with utmost devotion, gaiety and fervour for the universal peace and brotherhood.

At Jammu, it was performed at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram at Udaiwala, Bohri,. The Mahayajnya started at 8:00 p.m. yesterday and culminated with Puran-Aahuti at 11:30 a.m. today. It was followed by Prasad Vitran.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of Jammu thronged the Ashram from early morning to pay their obeisance at the lotus feet of the Bhagawaanji.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Trust in advance for smooth and successful conduct of the annual Mahayajnya. Hundreds of devotees including young and old rendered self-less services at various counters viz. distribution of Prasad, shoe counter, fruit refreshment, lemon water etc. on this occasion. Hassle-free movement of devotees was ensured at the Ashram premises. Bhajan and Kirtan continued for the whole day in an atmosphere of bliss and delight. The Samohik evening Aarti marked the culmination of the day’s proceedings.

Despite extreme heat, it was gratifying to watch devotees participating in the activities in a spirit of true devotion to the Bhagawaanji.

The function passed off peacefully, thanks to the orderly behaviour of the devotees and presence of police personnel at the premises.

The Mahayajnya was simultaneously performed at various other Ashrams at Kharyar, Srinagar, Kashmir, Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi, Vikaspuri, West Delhi, Pune and Bangaluru. It was also performed at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Chembur & Kandivilli Mumbai, Vaishali Ghaziabad and at various other Satsang Mandals spread across the country.

The Trust extended its gratitude to the administration including all departmental authorities who rendered commendable services on this occasion, their co-ordinated effort ensured the smooth conduct of Mahayajnya, 2022.