ADGP reviews security preparedness for Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: In order to discuss and review the deployment being planned and other security related issues for the forthcoming Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra-2022, a meeting was jointly chaired by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh and IGP CRPF Jammu Sector at Zonal Police Headquarters here today.

During the meeting, a power point presentation was given by concerned district SSPs with regard to police and security arrangement planned by them to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the 43 days long yatra.

Threadbare discussion was held on the various security related issues pertaining SANJY and for ensuring enhanced security measures on NH-44 and infiltration routes on IB and LoC.

All the officers present in the meeting have been directed to maintain highest level of alertness and synergy among themselves and also to share the intelligence related information directly bearing to SANJY in real time basis to foil the nefarious designs of ANEs and their mentors across the IB.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and efforts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists across the IB and LoC, ADGP stressed upon officers to organise night patrolling on National Highway and infiltration routes regularly.

SSPs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Ramban were directed to ensure adequate police and security in their respective districts during Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra. Besides, SSPs Jammu/Samba/Kathua was directed to ensure round the clock deployment 24×7 at important locations.

On the border management front, ADGP Jammu Zone stressed upon the District SSPs Jammu, Samba and Kathua to lay joint nakas and ensure patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes and adequate deployed 24×7 on all the drone dropping points as well as on terrorists pick points identified as these three districts are more vulnerable to cross border infiltration.

The other officers who attended the meeting included PS Panpise IG CRPF, Parthipal Singh Dy Director, IB, Jammu, Sunil Gupta DIG DKR, Vivek Gupta, DIG JSK Range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary, DIG UR Range, Ashok Sambyal DIG CRPF, Rahjesh Dhakarwal DIG CRPF, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal SSP PCR Jammu, Vinod Kumar SSP Udhampur, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu, Abhishak Mahajan, SSP Samba, Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, Romesh Kotwal, SSP Kathua and Commandants of concerned CRPF Battalion.