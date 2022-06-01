Sat Sharma, other BJP leaders listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Sat Sharma (CA) and former president, BJP accompanied by Ashwani Sharma, former MLA and Sanjay Baru, Urban Local Bodies Cell in charge, BJP listened to the public grievances at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here , today.

Individual persons as well as various deputations from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership. Main issues presented were concerned with the water, electricity, lanes, drains, roads, health, Revenue Departments etc.

Among other issues, a deputation apprised the senior party leadership about the large pendency of widow and old age pensions files at Director Social Welfare office. A deputation of Sarpanches from Bishnah also raised the issue of wine shop. Sat Sharma immediately discussed their issue with the concerned officers telephonically and issued letters for the others, after which he assured them that their issues will be addressed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that people in large numbers visit the BJP office with faith that their issues will be promptly addressed and at the same time party leadership also sincerely strives to redress their issues.