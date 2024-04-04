Lok Sabha Polls | Apni Party Announces Candidates For Srinagar And Anantnag-Rajouri Seats

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday announced to field Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar constituency and Zafar Iqbal Manhas from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference here, senior party leader Mohammad Dilwar Mir announced the names of the two candidates.

He said “as far as the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency is concerned, the Apni party has decided to field Zafar Manhas from there and Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar constituency”.

Asked on who would be the party’s candidate from the Baramulla Parliamentary seat, Mir said it will be decided later.

“The decision to announce candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would be taken at an appropriate time”, the AP senior leader said.

Asked about the speculations of forming the third front and the statement given by the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir said that ” as far as the statement of Azad shab is concerned, efforts were on and there was coordination among the parties to contest the upcoming elections together”.

He said it could not happen as Azad has announced his name for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat separately.

The AP senior leader said the doors for the talks have not been closed.

Replying to a question, Mir said that they have been listing for a long time now about the A, B and C team, “why don’t you ask those who are labeling charges on us in which team they were a part”.

“Why don’t you ask the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and why don’t you ask the National Conference..where were they..they were with the BJP and were part of BJP..how can they blame on us”.

“We have never done any alliance with the BJP”, he added.