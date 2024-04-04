J&K Education Dept Permits Age Relaxation For Admission Of Students In Class 1st

JAMMU, Apr 4: Relieving hundreds of parents battling for the admission of their children who have not attained an age of six years, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has permitted the relaxation in age for admission of students in class first in 2024-25 academic session.

As per the circular issued by the Director, Jammu School Education Department, it is stated that a number of representations have been received from parents of some students stating that their wards are being denied admission in class 1st by the respective schools for the reason of being less than six years of age and hence ineligible for admission as per the National Education Policy 2020.

“The issue has also been projected by some schools and the matter has been examined and it is felt that strict implementation of these provisions will lead to loss of academic year for some students who have already been admitted in pre-primary in the preceding year and therefore the request merits consideration.,” read the circular.

However, it further stated that an upper ceiling has to be fixed and the relaxation cannot be unending, adding, “it has accordingly been decided to gradually implement the NEP and relax the age criteria for admission to class 1st for the academic session 2024-25, in view of the transition period.”

“Besides, similar relaxations are being extended by some other states also,” it read.

The circular mentioned that in its backdrop, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that as a one time exception, the students who shall be completing six years of age in the next six months (i.e. students completing six years of age upto September 30, 2024) from the start of academic session shall be allowed admission in the first class in the academic session 2024-25.