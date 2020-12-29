Anna Hazare to launch agitation in support of farmers in Delhi next month

Pune: Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has said that he will launch an agitation in the national capital in January in support of farmers if the Centre does not fulfil their demands to repeal the three contention farm laws and over the continuation of the MSP system.

In a press release issued in his native village Ralegan Siddhi in adjoining Ahmednagar district, the veteran anti-corruption crusader said he has decided to “resume” his protest in Delhi from next month and has informed the Centre about his agitation.

The release did not provide the exact date of launch of the agitation. Hazare said he had been holding protests for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has done nothing to resolve the issues.

“For various demands related to farmers, I first sat on a hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 21, 2018. On the seventh day, the then Minister of State for Agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis came to meet me,” said Hazare in the release.

That time they gave written assurance accepting the demands, but they were never fulfilled, he said. “As a result, I again sat on a hunger strike on January 30, 2019, in Ralegan Siddhi. That time also Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh, MoS for defence Subhash Bhamre and Fadnavis gave the written assurance, but the demands were never fulfilled,” said Hazare.