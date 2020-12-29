Kashmir, Leh highways through despite snow, Mughal road shut

SRINAGAR: The 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir are through for one-way traffic despite fresh snowfall since Tuesday morning.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.

Traffic on national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, continued despite snowfall on both sides of the Jawhar tunnel, Shaitan Nallah, Banihal, Qazigund and Anantnag since early this morning.

Vehicles are plying despite snowfall, a traffic police official said today. However, he said in case of heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions, traffic could be stopped to avoid any accident.

Today, the traffic was to ply from Jammu to Srinagar and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) had to cross Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

However, he said only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers between Udhampur and Nashree tunnel will be allowed to move towards Srinagar. Security forces are also requested to ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction.

He said only one-way traffic is allowed on Srinagar-Leh national highway despite snow on the road, particularly at Zojila pass. Today vehicles will ply from Kargil to Srinagar between 0900 hrs to 1600 hrs, he said adding vehicles may carry anti skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road. Night travel between 1800 hrs to 0900 hrs next morning will remain banned from Gagangir and Sonmarg on the highway.

He said the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road condition for the past three weeks. There was fresh snowfall since last night on the road, which is seen alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The road remained closed for winter months due to snow every year. (agencies)