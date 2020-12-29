All exams as per schedule despite snow: KU

SRINAGAR: All examinations will be conducted as per schedule on Tuesday despite snowfall, a statement issued by Kashmir University (KU) said.

The statement said all university examinations which were scheduled to be held on December 29 will be conducted as per schedule.

However, if some candidates are not able to appear due to snowfall, their examination will be conducted later on, separately, the statement issued by Controller of Examination Dr M Y Bhat said.

Srinagar and adjoining areas turned white due to fresh snowfall today. However, other towns and upper heights in the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall since early this morning. (AGENCY)