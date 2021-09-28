Anjuman-e-Imamia takes out Chehlum procession

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: A procession to commemorate the Chehlum (40th Day) of martyrs of Karbala 1440 years back was organized by Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu. Keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 and the guidelines issued by the administration the mourners paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala with restricted guidelines.

The procession of Chehlum was taken out from Dargah Peer Mitha Sofi Shah under the banner of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu. People paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala. The procession passed through its traditional route and culminated at Karbala Wazarat road.

Maulana Syed Jalal Haider Naqvi of Iran Culture House, Delhi addressed the gathering and deliberated upon the teachings of Imam Hussain, the procession was taken out. He passionately narrated that how Imam Hussain saved the real values and teachings of Islam by offering himself and his 72 companions. The mourners paid homage to Imam Hussain by taking out Alam and Tazia procession.

While talking to media president, Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Amanat Ali Shah said that primarily we are thankful to the whole administration for their cooperation in commemoration of this day. He further added that one should go and read about the eminent personalities who have write or pen down their feelings about the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain.

Vice president, Anjuman Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi appealed to the mourners to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines because it is our duty and we have learned from Karbala how to serve people. He further added that this sacrifice means to learn how to stand with the oppressed and against the oppressor.

Keeping the sense of communal harmony alive once again Jammuites showed the example of brotherhood as people from different communities participated in the procession.

The proceedings of the program were conducted by Ayaz Naqvi joint secretary of the Anjuman.

While presenting vote of thanks after culmination of the procession Prof. Sujat Khan secretary, Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu said that we are thankful to the administration and all the departments for their unconditional support to make this event a success. He said we are thankful to our electronic and print media for spreading the message of martyrs of Karbala.