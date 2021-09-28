MoS Transport inaugurates 400 LPM Oxygen Plant at SDH Kokernag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Sept 28: During his public outreach programme to district Anantnag, Union Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retired) Dr. V. K. Singh inaugurated 400 LPM Oxygen Plant at Sub-district Hospital Kokernag today.

Congratulating the concerned officers for successfully installing the plant, the Minister said such public amenities prove helpful both in normal and emergency situations. He also hailed the efforts of medical and paramedical staff for their extra-ordinary work during the Covid pandemic.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, CE MED, ADDC, CPO, ACR, SDM Kokernag, CMO and other officers of health and administration besides doctors, paramedics and officials of MED were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Later, the Minister held an interactive session with elected public representatives and delegations including DDC and BDC members, other PRIs and ULB members/councillors.

The public representatives held discussions and deliberations with the Minister on different issues. They brought forth various demands concerning the development and public welfare in their respective areas.

The public representatives and delegations thanked the Minister for conducting the outreach visit to Anantnag.

Dr. Singh listened to public representatives and delegations patiently and assured to address their genuine issues and demands in a time bound manner.

The Minister said it is encouraging to see the administration, line departments and the public representatives working together for the progress and development of the area.