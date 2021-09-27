Anil Masoom, Yudhvir kick start renovation of bath rooms

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Today Corporator, Anil Masoom in the presence of Yudhvir Sethi , secretary, Dharma Trust, Gopal Parthasarthi started renovation of bathroom at Radha Krishna temple in Ward No. 10 with an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 lakh.

After laying the foundation stone, Corporator, Anil Masoom said that it was an old demand of the locals and devotees for the construction of Tute renovation of bathroom at Radha Krishna Temple. As many devotees used to come here and use the bathroom for bathing before and after the rituals.

Yudhvir Sethi said that the Varanda area of the temple was uncovered and caused problems for the devotees during rains so in order to solve this, with the help of JMC, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of shed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sethi said that since the time of the elections, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporators of BJP have done many developmental works. Every year since the elections, all the BJP’s corporators are utilising funds of over 2to 2.5 crore for the development of their wards every year.

Yudhvir Sethi further said that we appreciated all the efforts of corporator, Anil Masoom for making Ward No. 10 a Model Ward.

Ramesh Gupta, Sanjeev Sharma, Rajinder Ji, Gurdass Sharma, Ajeet Jogi, Ashwani Charak, Vinay Chopra, Darshan Singh,Tarun Gupta, Sanjeev, Nepun, Darshan Singhdalir Singh, Rajesh, Kholi, Ankit, Tinku Ji and many prominent citizens and devotees were also present.