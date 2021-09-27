Div Com holds stakeholders meeting at fruit, vegetable market Narwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Monday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market (Mandi) Narwal and reviewed the development works executed there under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), Smart City and other schemes.

The Div Com also interacted with the members of traders association, stakeholders and listened to their grievances.

The stakeholders demanded repair of interior roads, more auction sheds, alternative exit road, better lighting, drinking water provision, toilet complexes, bank Branch, in Mandi premises, besides extension and transfer of lease, up-gradation of existing shops from Ground + 1 to Ground + 2 or 3, better sewerage network etc.

The Div Com gave a patient hearing and assured the stakeholders that all their demands are under consideration and most of the works are in the pipeline and would be executed within a stipulated time frame.

While responding on the issue of extension of lease agreements and its transfer, the Div Com instructed the concerned officers to send proposals and resolve the issue. It was informed that a Committee has been constituted for resolving the issue and the committee has also prepared a report/ proposal.

On the issue of up-gradation of existing allotted shops, the Div Com issued directions to the Chief Town Planner to visit the shops area and put up a proposal for Ground +2 and Ground +3 structures of shops as there are provisions under Development Act to designate certain areas as special zone wherein special bylaws can be prescribed.

Dr Langer also directed the PWD, Revenue authorities for assessment of alignment for the alternative road, and finalize all the modalities like land Title transfer of land etc to resolve the traffic problem.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the physical and financial progress on works taken up under the languishing projects scheme, PMDP and Smart City Project.

He directed to ensure completion of all the ongoing works within stipulated time frame. He also reviewed in detail the progress on development works executed under the Smart City Project.

The CEO Jammu Smart City Project Limited and Project Consultant agencies apprised the Div Com about the progress on ongoing works including up-gradation of fruit and vegetable market, up-gradation of sheds, flooring of sheds, construction of bridal paths, development of park, up-gradation of roads, footpath, drain covering, construction of toilets, vending kiosks, canteen, entrance gate etc.

The Div Com directed the Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department and JSCPL officials to work in close coordination and resolve issues of identification of land and others to facilitate smooth execution of work for their early completion.

Commissioner JMC (CEO Smart City), Avny Lawasa; VC JDA, Pankaj Malhotra; Joint Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department, Digvijay; SDM South, besides members of traders associations, senior officers of PWD and other concerned officers were present.