Development in J&K top priority of Modi Govt: Choudhary

Bushan apprises Minister about issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The development of J&K is the top priority of Modi Government, stated Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary while interacting with the BJP leaders from J&K at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

BJP J&K UT president Ravinder Raina, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, Former State president, Sat Sharma, vice presidents Varinderjit Singh, Shakti Raj Parihar, Yudhvir Sethi, Aseem Gupta and Sham Lal Sharma, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Headquarter incharge, Priya Sethi, Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma and others were also present in the meeting.

Pankaj Choudhary shared his political experiences with the party leaders. He focused upon the commitment of the Finance Ministry for development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government is incessantly working to develop and progress the region.

Pankaj Choudhary also spoke on the involvement and development of all the downtrodden and neglected sections of the society into the mainstream development process. He prompted everyone to be a part of this “Samrasta” mission for the wholesome progress of Bharat.

Earlier, J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina welcomed him and spoke about the Minister’s social and political achievements.

He said that the Minister who is 6th time MP, was specially allotted Jammu district for addressing development and financial issues and after attending to hectic schedule, Minister was keen to meet with J&K leaders to have insight into the local issues.

Earlier District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan apprised the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary about the issues concerning Jammu district and impressed upon him to consider the allocation of funds to the PRIs on per capita basis giving due credence to the population of the concerned Development Council.

He asserted that by doing so there would be real justice so far as overall and equitable development of areas besides the real empowerment and strengthening of PRIs could be made possible in letter and spirit.

The DDC Chairperson conveyed this to Pankaj Choudhary during his visit to Bhalwal today who as part of massive Outreach Programme across the Union Territory of J&K inaugurated Sajwal to Nadwal road stretch in presence of DDC Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, BDC Chairman, Kuldeep Raj Bhagat, Ashok Kerni, BJP Mandal president, Rajinder Singh Chib, district president besides, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo and officials of various government departments.

Bharat Bhushan informed him that Jammu district is covering a very large area comprising eight Assembly constituencies and in this district, there is large number of floating population which includes tourists, pilgrims, migrant labourers, etc. who reside in the district for a substantial period of time. He asserted that as such the fund allocation should be on Per Capita basis so far the District Development Councils are concerned.