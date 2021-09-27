Kavinder to people: be proactive participants in development

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Senior BJP leader and former Dy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today said that while the Government at the Centre will leave no stone unturned in providing the basic facilities to the people, at the same time people also need to be proactive partners in the developmental process in their respective areas.

He stated this during a function in which he kick-started development work of new tube well worth Rs. 40 lakh at Sai Vihar, Marble Market in Gandhi Nagar constituency here.

After inaugurating the aforesaid developmental work, Kavinder Gupta emphasized that overall development of all the areas across the nation is the top priority of Modi led Central Government, especially in terms of the basic necessities and as such the issues pertaining to sanitation, water and power supply deserve utmost attention as compared to other issues.

He said that the people of this area had been facing problem on account of inadequate supply of drinking water and the construction of a tube well in the area for ensuring the requisite drinking water supply was a long pending demand of the people. He said, now that the work on this project has commenced, after its due completion in a reasonable time span the drinking water supply in the area will get sufficiently augmented.

Moreover, the senior BJP leader asked the people of the area also to monitor the work progress besides ensuring that quality material is used by the executing agency in the construction of the tube well. He asserted that while the Government will leave no stone unturned in providing the basic facilities, at the same time people also need to proactively participate in the developmental process.

Later, Kavinder Gupta also met the people of the area and during his interaction with them took stock of their problems and issues especially pertaining to power and drinking water supply besides sanitation and overflowing of drains during rainy season.

After listening patiently to their woes, Kavinder Gupta assured them that he would take up the issues with the concerned authorities and get these addressed at the earliest.

Prominent among others accompanying the former Deputy Chief Minister were Corporator Ajay Gupta, Ward President Nitin Thappa, Ajay Baddan, Amandeep Singh President Marble Market Traders Association, Tinku, Deepu, T.R. Sharma and Abhay Pargal.