VRS given JKRTC workers hold protest demonstration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The VRS given JKRTC workers staged strong protest demonstration in support of their demands near Press Club here today.

Led by Dev Raj Bali, president All J&K RTC Voluntarily Retired Employees Association, Jammu, the VRS/GHS given workers of the J&K Govt Transport Corporation assembled near Press Club here today and started strong protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against the Management of the Corporation.

They alleged that Corporation authorities were denying them arrears of COLA, 6th Pay Commission and Dearness Allowance, despite the fact that UT Administration had issued clear instructions on June 2, 2021 in this regard. One week time was accorded to submit the bills to the Management of the Corporation but now three two months have passed but the officers concerned have not taken the orders seriously and were not giving proper reply to the workers as well. They are not preparing bills for the reasons best known to them.

The protesting workers demanded action against the concerned officers and sought intervention of LG and Chief Secretary in the matter. Dev Raj Bali and several other office bearers addressed the gathering. After holding protest demonstration for about an hour , the VRS given RTC workers later dispersed.