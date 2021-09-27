Union Minister felicitates award winning teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 27: The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh during his visit to Ladakh, felicitated the national award-winning teachers – Sonam Gyalson, Headmaster, Middle School Taknak, Leh (2020) and Mohammad Ali Akhone, Teacher, Middle School, Karith, Kargil (2021).

They were given the medal and certificate, award and also been felicitated by shawls and momento. The Union Minister also facilitated national-level winners of Kala Utsav – Maqsooma Bano of Govt High School, Kaksar and Tsering Kunsal of Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School, Leh.

Maqsooma Bano has won second place in Visual art. Similarly, Tsering Kunsal bagged third position in instrument traditional folk in all India level competition.

Congratulating the winners, Dr Singh stressed on the need to use human resources to its optimum level and emphasized on infrastructural development to transform the education system. Ladakh is doing extremely well, however added quality and equality is required for further strengthening of Ladakh’s education system, he said.

Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, while addressing the event as the guest of honor, expressed hope that the award-winning teachers will become examples for the teaching fraternity of Ladakh and the entire nation.

LG Mathur also apprised the Union Minister about the initiatives being taken by the UT Administration for the development of the education sector of Ladakh while requesting for help in addressing challenges arising due to Ladakh’s weather and unique conditions. “While our students and teachers are bright and dedicated, we are yet to achieve the expected results and UT Administration is making all possible interventions to achieve the desired goal,” stated LG Mathur, while requesting the MoS for support in CBSE affiliation for all schools at the earliest and establishment of more central schools in Ladakh.

Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu, in his welcome speech, assured that with visionary interventions by the administration, Ladakh’s education system will witness developments in the coming years.

Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel, spoke of initiatives such as the YounTab scheme, which has made education accessible to students in remote areas of Ladakh.

Director, School Education, Dr Safdar Ali gave a detailed presentation on the intervention being made by the department, Ladakh Vision 2050, the targets and indicators.

Advisor Umang Narula, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse and other district officials were present during the event.