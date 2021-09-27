Rana visits organic farm, hopes peasantry to emulate experiment

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Sept 27: Describing diversification in the farming sector key to productivity and economic emancipation of the peasantry, National Conference Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana today observed that technological advancement can bring a big turn-around in both rural and semi-urban areas.

Interacting with a progressive group of farmers during his visit to an Organic Farming Farm in the private sector, developed by Dr Uttam Singh at Malhori Jagir in Bajalta area of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency, the Provincial President said success stories of innovative individuals can make a big difference in the lives of people if they emulate the successful experiments in the field of agriculture.

The Organic Farming Farm, having Mango, Papaya, Dragon Fruit and Mosambi fruit trees under Indo Israeli Technique Ultra High Density Orchard Plantation is being done by using drip irrigation system

The other unique feature of the Farm is cultivation of seedless cucumbers. The plants in this orchard are developed from tissue culture, the Provincial President was told.

Rana also went around the Biofloc Fish Farm, which forms an important component of the Farm.

Th. Baljeet Singh, Kishori Lal and others accompanied Mr. Rana during his visit to the Organic Farm at Malhori, Bajalta.

Dr Uttam Singh said the Biofloc Technology (BFT) system has gained vital importance as an approach in aquaculture as this technology is eco-friendly besides efficient land and water use . The consumption of Biofloc by Fish has been reported to have numerous benefits such as improvement of growth rate, decrease of FCR and associated feed cost etc. This technology has already been adopted in many states and the BFT units are reportedly running successfully.

“This technique can be used by the non-agriculturists as well within their smallest areas, as the vegetable cultivation has made a huge difference with people going for terrace kitchen gardens”, he said, adding that on the same lines the High Density Orchard Plantation can be tried in lawns and backyards, especially in the countryside.