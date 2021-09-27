Union MoS Tribal Affairs visits Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Sept 27: Union Minister of State Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh today visited District Kulgam as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Union Government.

During her visit the Minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme that witnessed participation of public officials, elected public representatives and delegations.

She also inaugurated developmental projects and interacted with multiple public delegations, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions, SHG members, youth clubs and delegations of Tribals.

The Minister started her tour by visiting Mini-Stadium Kulgam where she inaugurated Inter-Zone district level competitions in cricket, volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho.

She also interacted with players and while speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the majority of the country’s population is young and the youth who are playing sports bring laurels and bag several medals in Olympics.

During her speech, she also complimented Rasik Salam who played in IPL and Mehfooz Ilahi for scaling Mount Everest. Both of them belong to district Kulgam.

Later, she visited Chawalgam and inaugurated 10MVA receiving station and dedicated it to the people. The receiving station has come up at a cost of Rs 3.29 crore and will augment the power scenario in the area.

Later, the Minister inspected EKLAVYA Residential School Tangmarg.

Authorities gave a detailed presentation and informed the Minister about the facilities available at this Residential school for tribals.

It was given out that the project has come up at an estimated cost of Rs, 17.37 crore with capacity of 480 students and expended over an area of 34 kanals and will be made functional soon.

The Minister also visited Aharbal where she met with several delegations including Tribals, Gujjar Bakerwal delegations, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions, SHG members, youth Club members and delegations.

Secretary Tribal Affairs, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat, SSP, GV Sandeep and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Besides District Development Chairperson, Mohammad Afzal Parray, VC-DDC, Shazia Jan and other DDC members were also present.