Andhra Cop Salutes Officer Daughter, Viral Photo Wins Hearts

Andhra Pradesh: The picture of an Andhra Pradesh cop saluting his daughter, who is now appointed at an officer’s rank in the same department, has gone viral on social media.

During an event organised by the state police department, Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter, Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is presently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district.

Ms Prasanthi also saluted her father.

Tirupati SP Ramesh Reddy saw this heart-warming incident and appreciated the father-daughter duo.

Andhra Pradesh Police in a tweet also appreciated the father-daughter duo. (AGENCY)