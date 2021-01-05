Kashmir University’s UG, BDS exams scheduled on January 6, 7 postponed

SRINAGAR: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Tuesday that UG 1st year examination scheduled to be held on 6th January 2021 (Wednesday) stands postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions.

The examinations of BDS Final (Community Dentistry) and UG 6th semester, which are scheduled to be held on 7th January 2021 (Thursday), are also postponed, he said in a statement to “Kashmir News Service”.

New dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later on, Prof Nawchoo said. (AGENCY)