Ananya from Udhampur adjudged as best singer in Devotional Song Competition

*Pranbha from Jammu, Simran from Punjab secure 2nd, 3rd positions

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 8: The nine days long Navratra Festival in this holy township came to conclusion with Ananya Sharma from Udhampur bagged the prestigious first prize in mega final of All India Devotional Song Competition.

The function concluded amidst chanting of Bhajans and beating of drums at Yog Ashram Complex.

Pranbha Sharma from Jammu took second position and third position was held by Simran Singh from Amritsar in the Devotional Song competition.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Former Advisor to Governor Parvez Dewan, noted Bollywood and Media personalities including Managing Director Venus Records and Tapes Limited Ganesh Jain, Former Chairman Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihlani, Film Maker and Trade Analyst Kumar Mohan, Film Maker Rishi Raj, famous Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mannat Noor, Vice President Zee Network Barkha Arora, CL Verma and Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma were the judges of the mega final.

Click here to watch video

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Former Advisor to Governor Parvez Dewan, Film and media personalities, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib, Director Tourism Jammu Deepika Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Rashmi Wazir, Chief Administrative Officer SMVD Narayana Super Speciality Hospital Dr (Brig) MM Harjai, Chairman Devotional Song Committee and President Hotel Association Rakesh Wazir and Commandant CRPF Jitender Kumar Gupta gave away prize worth Rs 3 lakh in the shape of gold to the first prize winner Ananya Sharma from Udhampur, gold worth Rs 1 lakh to second position holder Pranbha Sharma from Jammu and gold worth Rs 50,000 to third position holder Simran Singh from Punjab in presence of SDM Katra Ashok Choudhary, Captain Murthy, Yog Acharya Swami Yoga Nand ji Maharaj, Virender Kesar, Sardari Lal Dubey, Ajay Sharma, Ajay Kotwal and Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma while speaking said that this competition has attained good heights.

Parvez Dewan–the brain behind this Competition said that after coming to this competition he felt that the concept which they realized has translated into reality and this competition where on one hand is giving boost to Tourism in a big way is giving new talent to the Industry and employment to the budding artists.

Director Tourism Jammu Deepika Sharma also expressed her views.

Rakesh Wazir Chairman of this All India Devotional Competition and President Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra compared the proceedings of the programme.

Renowned Bollywood Singers Maanat Noor, Former Winners Sonali Dogra and Naveen Punjabi and Ravi Kumar gave live performances and enthralled the audience.