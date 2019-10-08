Chairman NAFED meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Dr. Bijender Singh, Chairman, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Singh briefed Governor about initiatives of the NAFED for promotion of co-operative marketing of agricultural produce, better price realisation for small and marginal farmers and diversification of its activities to make available essential items of daily need to the consumers at affordable rates.
Governor and Dr. Singh discussed about the ongoing process of procurement and marketing of the apple produce from J&K by the NAFED and its benefit to the apple growers who will be getting many times more remuneration for various grades of apple.
