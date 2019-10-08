Advisors inspect work on Zainakoot-Alesteng project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Advisors to Governor, K K Sharma and K Vijay Kumar today undertook an extensive tour of Budgam district to inspect pace of work on Zainakoot-Alesteng transmission project being undertaken to augment the electric transmission capacity in the Valley.

The Advisors inspected pace of work on the erection of towers at Narbal, Sunderbal, Dharmuna, Soibugh and Hokersar.

The Advisors were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganie, Chief Engineers of various PDD wings, and other senior officers of Police and District Administration.

While inspecting pace of work at Narbal towers, the Advisors were informed that the work on the towers would be completed and they would be commissioned by fifteenth of November. They were also briefed that adequate manpower is available for undertaking the work and ensuring its timely completion.

Advisor Sharma while interacting with the officers at the site maintained that the towers are essential for the completion of transmission line from the Zainakoot to Alestang with a capacity of 300MVA, which would augment the quantum of electric power being distributed to the consumers.

Stressing on the importance of strengthening transmission network, the Advisor asked the officers to expedite the infrastructure development in the sector.

“Given the importance of the line in enhancing transmission capacities, the Governor’s administration ensured fixing modalities and the necessary clearances so that it would be completed at the earliest,” the Advisor maintained. He said that with the strengthening of the transmission and related capacities in the sector, providing 24×7 power supply to the consumers would be realised.

Advisor Kumar directed the police and civil administration to ensure proper coordination with the executing department so that they are provided necessary logistic support for completing the works. He said they should also provide necessary security and be prompt in solving issues, if any, of the labour force.

The Advisors directed early completion of these towers and setting up necessary infrastructure for functioning of transmission line.

En-route, the Advisors met several deputations who apprised them about various grievances.

While interacting with them, the Advisors assured them that they would be redressed by taking them up with the concerned.