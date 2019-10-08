Air Force Day celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: On the occasion of 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, week-long celebrations are being organised by Jammu Air Force Station.

Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu paid tributes to the martyrs in a wreath laying ceremony at the Station War Memorial. The event was attended by IAF officials and Air veterans.

The week long celebrations include conduct of a number of events promoting health awareness and welfare of the personnel and their families. Air veterans are also invited to various functions in recognition of their yeoman service rendered to the nation.

As a part of celebrations, 8 Kilometer, 3 Km and 1.6 Km run were also organised for Air Force Station personnel, families and children, respectively.