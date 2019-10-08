USTA threatens stir for action on demands of teaching community

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Oct 8: Highlighting the demands of teaching community, J&K United School Teachers Association today threatened protests if the Government does not address the grievances and issues of the School Education Department employees.

Addressing a joint press conference, Hari Singh and Rajiv Kumar, president and general secretary respectively of USTA, urged the Government to release pending salary of Masters posted as Head Teachers, convert all left out RReTs to teacher grade II or III and release their pending salary and arrears, repatriate all over stay Teachers, Masters and Lecturers on priority who have completed more than two years in far flung areas, regularize all incharge Lecturers, Headmasters and other officers in School Education Department, fill all vacant posts in Education Department and adjust all newly promoted lecturers and debar teachers from all type of non-academic duties.

They also demanded regularization of all ReTs who have completed their five years of service, introduce Pre-Primary class in all Schools, implement Old Pension Scheme for all employees and release Senior Teacher grade in favor of trained undergraduate teachers and remove anamoly in their grade.

Hari Singh stressed upon the Government to take concrete steps to provide teaching staff and other required infrastructure to rural areas schools. Ccriticizing the authorities for rendering the entire transfer process stand still, he expressed great anguishes over the temporary promotions of Masters to Lecturers by violating the existing rules even denying them the benefit of charge allowance.

“Moreover, their adjustment has not been made so far even after so many months of their promotion while on the other hand most of the schools lack teaching staff in rural area,” said USTA president and stressed upon the Government to implement the SAC decision to convert all left out RReTs in teacher grade II or III and release their 7 months pending salary as well as all arrears including arrear of 7th Pay Commission.

USTA leaders appealed the Government to concede these burning demands otherwise teaching community will be compelled to resort agitation in near future. Others, who were present in the press conference, include Pardeep Singh, Roop Chand, Rajkumar, Kanta Devi, Sunil Thappa, Angad Singh, Thuru Ram, Madan Singh and Zulfquar Ali Malik.