33 pc reservation for women in BDC polls a historic step: Priya

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 8: Former minister, BJP spokesperson and Prabhari BJP Mahila Morcha, Jammu and Kashmir, Priya Sethi today said that 33% reservation for women in BDC polls is a historic step towards women empowerment as promised by the PM Narendra Modi.

Sethi was accompanying Noval Sharma, BJP candidate for BDC Chairman polls of block Lamberi in district Rajouri, while the latter went to file nomination form. Others who accompanying Sethi were district president Rajouri Capt Som Dutt, Incharge election, Sunderbani, Capt Ramesh, Chairman Municipality, Rajinder Sharma and many BJP activists of the area.

The former minister said that after abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A and framing of law against Triple Talaq, the reservation for the women in BDC Polls in J&K is a welcome step and a historic one too towards the empowerment of women where the Government has ordered 33 percent reservation for women in the Block Development Councils (BDCs), which will form second tier of Panchayati Raj in the State.

Sethi, while speaking to large public gathering at Block Lamberi, said that Block Development Councils (BDCs) in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is the next step to devolution of powers. She added that the second spin-off is related to real devolution, empowering local bodies and bringing the administration to the grassroots.

She added that in addition to 33 percent reservation for women, the Block Development Councils have also been reserved for SCs as per their population and this has happened only because the country is led by the bold and honest leader Narendra Modi who delivers what promises to people

The former minister urged the Panchs and Sarpanchs to vote in favour of BJP candidates across the State.