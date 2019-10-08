‘Craftsmen’ launches its services in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Delhi-NCR based design and architecture firm ‘Craftsmen’ today launched its services in J&K.

Eminent social worker and Commissioner Bharat Scouts and Guides, I.D Soni was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Sandeep Kaul, Founder & CEO, Craftsmen said: “Excellent design that exudes great taste is not limited to any particular design style. Our projects offer the entire gamut-from classic to modern and contemporary city lofts to rustic mountain retreats. Be it a commercial or a residential project, each project is exciting for us. We offer tailor-made solutions to suit the individual needs and expectations of our patrons.”

Managing Partner for Jammu, Amit Anand said that Craftsmen is famous for its utmost ethics through its office in Trikuta Nagar and it offers the same exquisite taste, unparalleled service and unmatched quality to the people of J&K.