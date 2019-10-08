60-yr old doc donates blood 57th time

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 8: Setting an extraordinary example by being consistent in donating blood almost every year, a lady doctor from Jammu today did it 57th time on the birth day of her son.

A psychiatrist by profession, Dr Kiran Sharma, 60, terms herself ‘emotionally sensitive’, with a compelling and persuasive feeling that she should help out those in need. She has received National Award of Excellence for blood donation in 2017 for donating blood.

Dr Kiran has made it a point to contribute blood every year on her son’s birthday who has now turned 25. Today she donated blood for 57th time on 25th birthday of his son.

She said that she was inspired by her senior for blood donation. “There was a taboo that girls were not supposed to donate blood at all, plus, I saw my seniors donating blood, that inspired me to a greater extent and it remained with for times to come,” she told Excelsior.

She clearly remembers when she donated blood one day in 1992 when she donated blood in the casualty of a Jammu hospital for the victims who were injured in a blast. “That was a great feeling, you know and every time I donated blood under such circumstances, I was filled with a strange feeling of happiness—you could sleep in peace during the night,” she said.

She says that she has been visiting the remote areas in Bhaderwah during her early days and was trying to be of help with regard to the blood donations. “Recently I gave out blood on Jammu Kashmir Police’s Martyrs Day,” she said.

She said there is no difference in the blood of a Muslim, a Hindu or a Sikh and that what matters is the human life.

In a message to the youngsters, Dr Kiran said that the younger generation should come out and donate blood in order to help those in need without any fear.