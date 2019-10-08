Justice Rabstan inspects constt work of Guest House

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 8: Justice Tashi Rabstan today visited the site of Guest House in Court Complex, Leh to take stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities.

The officials of executing agency JKPCC apprised Justice Rabstan with the ongoing construction activities at site. The Justice interacted with the officials of JKPCC to have a first-hand account of issues and grievances being faced by them.

Furthermore, Justice Rabstan recommended for few modifications in the front elevation of the structure which will undoubtedly enhance the aesthetics of the structure.

Justice Rabstan was accompanied by District & Session Judge Leh RS Jasrotia, Chief Judicial Magistrate, BA Munshi and Spalzes Angmo, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority.