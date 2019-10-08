Justice denied under 370 be restored, rehabilitate KPs in Valley: Bhagwat

Govt proved it has courage to respect people’s sentiments

Terrorist violence on decline

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 8: Lauding the courage displayed by the newly re-elected regime in the country by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution granting special status to J&K, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said today that this effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of this Article is restored and Kashmiri Pandits are rehabilitated in the Valley and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu.

In his traditional annual ‘Vijaydashmi’ speech at Nagpur, the RSS Headquarters, Bhagwat said that by scrapping Article 370, the newly re-elected regime in the country, a reference towards Narendra Modi Government, has proved that it has courage to fulfill those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in interest of the country.

The RSS chief was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in the Parliament saying they deserve congratulations (for scrapping Special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir).

Click here to watch video

“Removal of Article 370 had already been in the thought of the ruling party. But this time by skillfully garnering the support of other parties in both Houses (of Parliament), with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment, the work was accomplished for which the members of the ruling party including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and other political parties which upheld the public sentiments deserve congratulations,” he said.

However, Bhagwat said, these efforts will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored and injustices occurred are brought to an end.

“This will happen when our Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away (from their homes and hearths in early nineties) are brought back, rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu.

The RSS chief again called for removing the fears in the minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir that following abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, their land and jobs will be under threat.

He said many a right of residents of Kashmir which were denied to them so far will be restored and false fears instilled in the minds of brothers of the Valley that there is a threat to their property and jobs due to the nullification of Article 370, will be removed.

“Having done away with those fears, the people (of Jammu and Kashmir) will be able to perform their duties towards the country’s development with brotherly affinity and concord with the people of rest of Bharat,” Bhagwat said.

Referring to the terrorism, the RSS chief said the terrorist violence has declined in the country and number of the terrorists surrendering is also on the rise.

Fortunately, he said, the security capability of our country, preparedness of our armed forces, security policy of our Government, the situation of our country and the situation of our expertise in international politics-in all these aspects the situation has developed to such a level that we remain alert and confident.

“Security alertness along our land and maritime borders is better now. However, the number of guards and check posts on land borders, and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased,” Bhagwat said.

He said that the RSS was firm on its vision of India as a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Bhagwat denied that RSS was Islamophobic, and objected to the use of the word “lynching” to describe incidents of mob violence in India.

He also said that too much discussion about “so-called slowdown” could be harmful, and indicated that the Sangh was not opposed to Foreign Direct Investment and Disinvestment.

Voicing his displeasure about incidents of mob violence, he said, “Lynching is not a word from Indian ethos, its origin is in a story in a separate religious text… Lynching itself is a western construct and one should not use it in the Indian context to defame the country.”

Saying that some people try to link the RSS with mob violence to defame it, Bhagwat added that even Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has learnt to blame the Sangh for everything.

In the past few years, there has been a transformation in “direction of thought process of ‘Bharat'”, Bhagwat said.

“A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests…such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant,” the RSS chief said.

Saying that well-intentioned statements of people in the Government are misinterpreted on purpose, he added that “we must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual and social levels.”

Before his speech, Bhagwat performed ‘shastra puja’ (worship of weapons). HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest at the event.

Talking about RSS’s concept of “Hindu Rashtra”, he said all Indians working for the nation’s glory and enhancing its peace are Hindus.

“The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country’s nature, are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

“Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus,” he asserted.

He denied the allegations that RSS and its associates are ‘Islamophobic’, calling it propaganda.

“It is true that Islam came to India through some invaders and there had been some battles. The memories of it have lingered longer in minds. But still, it does not mean unifying Hindus is part of opposition to Islam,” he said.

About economy, Bhagwat said the talk of slowdown could be counter-productive as it can affect people’s and businessmen’s sentiment, leading to further decline in spending and economic activity.

Disinvestment, if necessary, should be carried out, he said.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a “faulty” parameter to judge economy, he opined, amid concerns about India’s GDP growth. “We will come out of this (slowdown) phase. The Government is taking efforts. We need funds, for which Government is encouraging FDI. Some major industries are being divested. When it (disinvestment) is necessary, there should not be any problem with it. It is a solution,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS champions ‘Swadeshi’ (policy of backing domestic products), but it did not mean breaking ties with the world, but achieving self-reliance, he contended.