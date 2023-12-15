AMT students protest, demand hostel facility

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 15: Students of Nursing stream in AMT School, Rajouri held strong protest demonstration in the office premises of the Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri today, demanding hostel facility and resolution of other pending issues.

The protesting students Mohd Jabeer, Afisa Akhtar, Javed Ahmed told media that there is not even a desk available for us to sit in the rooms where our classes are held. He said that apart from this, due to severe shortage of staff, our studies are being affected to a great extent.

Another student said that the students even do not have any vehicle to go from school to Medical College. They have to go to Medical College by auto or other vehicles. Most of the students are from outside the district and they are staying in rented rooms.

But the Health department staff is staying in the hostel that has been built for the students. The hostel should be vacated as soon as possible and given to the students so that they can pursue their studies without any hassle. The condition of the toilets built in the AMT school has also become very dilapidated and no attention is being paid to this.

Every time an attempt is made to suppress our demands, but now we have come out on the streets with our demands and will rest only after getting our demands fulfilled, he added.

These students also met Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajendra Kumar Langar and informed him about their problems.

The Chief Medical Officer assured the students that efforts will be made to address their demands as soon as possible.