Kashmir continues to shiver

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 15: Freezing cold continues in Kashmir even as the minimum temperature slightly improved at several places today.

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar predicted that the weather is likely to remain clear at most places today.

A Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to hit on December 16 and can cause light snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir.

Thereafter the weather will mainly remain dry from December 17-24 with cold conditions to continue over most places of Jammu and Kashmir. The MeT Department also said that there is a possibility of shallow to moderate fog at many places in Kashmir till Dec 24.

In the meantime, there was no let-up in freezing cold conditions in Srinagar despite night temperature improving and recorded at -3.5°C after experiencing the season’s coldest night at -5.4°C a day ago.

Pampore was the coldest place in Kashmir recording -5.5°C last night.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place and had a low of -5.0°C against -5.8°C recorded the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for the tourist spot.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg improved slightly and recorded at -4.2°C against the -5.0°C on Thursday. It was 0.8°C above normal for the ski resort.

The mercury at Qazigund also witnessed an improvement and recorded at -2.8°C against the -3.8°C recorded the previous night while Kokernag dipped to -1.9° against the -1.6°C recorded a day ago.

The minimum temperature at Kupwara settled at -4.2°C for the second consecutive day today and it was 2.5°C below normal for Kupwara.