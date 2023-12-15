Academic Council meeting of University of Jammu held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: The Academic Council meeting of University of Jammu was held here today. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Umesh Rai said that from this academic session, the University has started a new innovative programme “Design Your Degree”, which received commendation from various quarters. The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports endorsed the Design Your Degree initiative and recommended to the UGC to adopt a similar programme in other Universities of the Country.

“The enrolment of University students in “Academic Bank of Credits” has been started and more than 30000 accounts of students have been created. University is ready with e-governance initiatives which include an Employee Management System, Personal Information System, Grievance Management System, Leave Management System, Inventory Management System, Core Communication System, Guest House Management etc, said the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Rai commended all those faculty members/officers involved in ensuring the successful completion of the historic “College on Wheels” journey that had more than 700 girls on a unique learning adventure.

Various other important academic matters of the University related to admission, examination, research etc were also discussed in the Academic Council meeting, which was attended by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Rector, Kathua Campus, Prof Parkash Anathal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof S. K Pandey, Director, Reasi Campus, Sanjeev Mahajan, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Ginny Dogra, I/C Director DIQA, Deans of various Faculties, Heads of the Departments, Convenrs of Boards of Studies, College Principals and other officials of the University.

Earlier, Prof. Anju Bhasin, Dean Academic Affairs, delivered a formal welcome address.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Sumita Sharma, Deputy Registrar conducted the proceeding and also presented a formal vote of thanks.