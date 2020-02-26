Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi; there is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.