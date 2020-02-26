PM appeals for brotherhood in Delhi, says agencies working on ground to ensure peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and said police and other agencies were working on the ground, to ensure peace and normalcy. ”Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” said Mr Modi in a tweet. Mr Modi said he had held extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of the national capital. ”Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” he said in another missive. The number of deaths in the ongoing violence in northeast Delhi has mounted to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities. A total of 189 people, including civilians and police personnel, were injured in past 48 hours during the violence, which erupted in northeast Delhi, following clashes between supporters and protesters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking deployment of the Army. Clashes and stone pelting were reported in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday evening. Late Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the affected areas and met with senior police officers. Mr Doval visited Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk, to take stock of the law and order situation. Groups of pro and anti-CAA protesters torched houses, shops and vehicles and hurled stones in Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura. Police also used teargas shells, to bring the situation under control. (AGENCIES)