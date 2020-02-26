Cabinet nod to order on adopting central laws in Concurrent List for JK

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference on the recently concluded 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN framework convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25), in New Delhi on Friday. (UNI)
Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference on the recently concluded 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN framework convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25), in New Delhi on Friday. (UNI)

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for adoption of central laws in Concurrent List for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories. (AGENCIES)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR