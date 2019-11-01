Amid internet shutdown, SICOP invites applications

Entrepreneurs allege foul play

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 1: Even as the internet remained suspended for more than two months in Valley Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) has invited online applications from prospective entrepreneurs for the allotment of land required to set up their units at Zainkote Industrial Estate on Srinagar outskirts.

The Entrepreneurs accused the administration of foul play as the applications have been called amid internet shutdown and entrepreneurs asked to complete the whole process within a week. “Online applications along with detailed project report are invited from the entrepreneurs who are interested to set up their units against the online payment of Rs 500 within a period of 7 days from the date of issuance of this notice,” the notice of the department, which was issued last week, stated.

The Entrepreneurs suspected that the process is being initiated to favor some influential persons. “What is the purpose of inviting online applications when internet is shut. Where can we go to upload our applications? Why cannot they complete the application process offline,” Aijaz Ahmad, an entrepreneur told Excelsior. He, however, asked: “why are they rushing, why cannot they give use appropriate time to deposit the documents. How would they benefit from less participation? The whole things points towards their dishonesty.”

The Government had recently transferred land under possession of HMT to SICOP for its development as Industrial Estate. At present, the land measuring 30 kanals is available for allotment to prospective entrepreneurs who are interested to establish their units. The total land under the possession of HMT was around 500 Kanals.

The locals alleged that the previous PDP-BJP Government distributed the land like a piece of cake and a small portion of land was reserved for entrepreneurs. “It was distributed between different departments and only a small portion was dedicated for the youth who wanted to establish their industrial units,” Abdul Rasheed, a local said.

Since many people wanted to establish their units, the demand of the land has exceeded the quantum of the land available. The shortage of land is proving to be blessing in disguise for the tainted officials who are using the opportunity to extort money from entrepreneurs. “Some officials are demanding bribes to issue allotment. An official demanded 30, 000 from me for the allotment. Why is the department promoting nepotism? They should hold an open auction, rather than fooling us”, an entrepreneur said.

For the last two months the Valley has been facing internet shutdown ever since Governor’s administration snapped the communication including phone and internet on August 5 when the parliament withdraw the special status of the State and Union Territories.