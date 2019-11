7 DDPs to oversee functioning of PPs, APPs

*175 CPOs, SPOs, POs appointed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Govern-ment has appointed 7 Deputy Directors (Prosecution) (DDPs) of the J&K Prosecution Service to oversee the functioning of Public Prosecutions (PPs), Additional Prosecutors (APPs) and Assistant PPs in the areas of their jurisdiction.

Apart from this, the Government has also appointed 39 Chief Prosecuting Officers (CPOs) as Public Prosecutors and Additional Public Prosecutors. It has also appointed 36 SPOs and POs as APPs.

According to the order, Maroof Ahmed Manhas, presently functioning from Crime Headquarters will oversee Rajouri and Poonch districts, Parshotam Lal presently functioning from PHQ will oversees Jammu and Samba districts, Murtaza Nasir presently functioning from SKPA Udhampur/ RPHQ Srinagar will oversee Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, Mahesh Kumar presently functioning from ZPHQ will oversee Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts, Mahesh Kumar, presently functioning from SVC will oversee Udhampur and Reasi districts, Pawan Kumar Khajuria, presently functioning from Traffic Headquarters J&K will oversee Kathua district and Ravinder Kumar Rao, presently functioning from ZPHQ Jammu will oversee Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Meanwhile, Government has appointed 39 Chief Prosecution Officers (CPOs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service as Public Prosecutor(s) (PPs)/Additional Public Prosecutor(s) (APPs) for conducting criminal cases in the courts.

According to the order, Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Bakshi, Additonal Public Prosecutor in 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinagar and 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Meena Gowhar, Additional Public Prosecutor in 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinagar and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, Additional Public Prosecutor in 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinagar.

Sheikh Muzafar Ahmad, Additional Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Special Judge (TADA/POTA) Srinagar, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, Additional Public Prosecutor in Special Judge (Anti Corruption) Srinagar and Additional Judge (Anti Corruption) Srinagar, Mumtaz Saleem Mir, Additional Public Prosecutor in Special Judge (CBI) Srinagar and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Srinagar, Dawood Ahmed Tota, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal and Khalid Muzaffar Jan, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla.

Hamida Lone, Additional Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Ashiq Hussain, Additional Public Prosecutor in 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Sheikh Mohammad Musharaf, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Sopore, Nazir Ahmad Naikoo, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara and Additional District and Sessions Judge Handwara and Abdul Majid Bhat, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Bandipora.

Aijaz Hussain, Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Principal District and Sessions Judge Kulgam, Zamir Ahmad, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama and Additional District and Sessions Judge Pulwama, Aejaz Ahmed Bhat, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag and Afaq Ahmad Peer, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Anantnag.

Kulbhushan Sharma, Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Irshad Ahmad Sheikh, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Harminder Singh, Additional Public Prosecutor in 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Davinder Paul Singh, Additional Public Prosecutor in 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu and Sanjay Kohli, Additional Public Prosecutor in 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu.

Suresh Kumar, Additional Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Special Judge (Anti Corruption) Jammu and Additional Judge (Anti Corruption) Jammu, Irshad Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Public Prosecutor in Special Judge (CBI) Jammu, Vikrant Sharma, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua, Satish Kumar, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Kathua and Javid Ahmad Khawaja, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Samba.

Ranjit Bahadur Bandral, Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Principal District and Sessions Judge Reasi, Inderjeet Lal, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Udhampur, Anil Mangotra, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Udhampur, Ashish Rathore, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bhatti, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Ramban.

Kishore Kumar Bandral, Public Prosecutor will conduct criminal cases in Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhaderwah, Rajesh Gill, Additional Public Prosecutor in Additional District and Sessions Judge Doda, Maqbool Hussain, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Poonch and Shaheen Ahmad Khan, Public Prosecutor in Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajouri and Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajouri.

However, Government has also appointed 136 Senior Prosecuting Officers and Prosecuting Officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecuting Service as Assistant Public Prosecutor(s) [APPs] for conducting criminal cases in the Magisterial Courts including Courts of Chief Judicial Magistrates and Sub Judges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the order, Abdul Rashid will conduct criminal cases in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar, Shafqat Murtaza in Judge Small Causes Srinagar, Mohsin Hussain in City Judge/Sub Registrar Srinagar, Mohammad Amir Almansoor in Forest Magistrate Srinagar and Rubeena Akhter in Passenger Tax Srinagar.

Ziaur-Rehman, will conduct criminal cases in Sub Judge Special Mobile Magistrate (`13th FC) Srinagar, Iftikhar-ul-Hassan in CJM Ganderbal, Syed Mushtaq Ahmad in Sub Judge Baramulla, Shafat Ahmad in Special Mobile Magistrate Baramulla and Najeeb Hussain Nahvi in Sub Judge Uri.

Sheikh Tanveer will conduct criminal cases in CJM Sopore, Qazi Abid Ali in Sub Judge (Electricity Magistrate) Pattan, Abdul Rashid Mugloo in CJM Handwara and Special Mobile Magistrate Trehgam, Mohammad Shafi Baba in Sub Judge Kupwara, Hilal Ahmad Bhat in CJM Bandipora, Syed Jahangir Ahmad in CJM Shopian, Rafi Ahmad Mir in CJM Kulgam, Reyaz Ahmad in CJM Budgam, Aijaz Ahmad in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) budgam and Mohammad Wajhat in Sub Judge Chadoora.

Aijaz Ahmad Najar will conduct criminal cases in CJM Pulwama, Khursheed Ahmad in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate Pulwama, Gulzar Ahmad in CJM Anantnag, Syed Sareer Ahmad in Sub Judge Vailoo, Tahseen Bashir Balti in Sub Judge (Electricity Magistrate) Bijbehara and Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Anantnag, ROhit Gupta in City Judge Jammu, Koushal Kumar Kotwal in Municipal Magistrate Jammu, Riyaz Ahmad in Special Mobile Magistrate Passenger Tax and Shops Act Jammu and Rajeev Thapa in Electricity Magistrate Jammu.

Mohammad Rafiq will conduct criminal cases in Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Jammu, Pooja Nijhon in Sub Judge Jammu, Bandana Jamwal in Sub Judge Railway Magistrate Jammu, YOugesh Bamba in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Jammu, Jatinder Kumar Anand in Excise Magistrate Jammu, Manmohit Sharma in CJM Kathua, Romesh Chander in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Kathua, Anil Saini in CJM Samba, Bachan Lal in CJM Reasi and Joginder Lal in Sub Judge Katra.

Raj Kumar will conduct criminal cases in CJM Udhampur, Kuldeep Kumar in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Udhampur, Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh in CJM Kishtwar, Jaswant Raj in CJM Ramban, Sajid Hussain Bhat in Sub Judge (Electricity Magistrate) Batote, Rajeev Kumar in CJM Doda, Taimoor Jehangir Khan in Sub Judge Bhaderwah and Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Bhaderwah, Mohammad Syed in CJM Poonch and Sarfraz Ahmad in Sub Judge Surankote.

Mohammad Ajmal will conduct criminal cases in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Poonch, Manzar Khayam in CJM Rajouri, Shahid Mustafa in Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Rajouri and Manzoor Ahmad Khan in Sub Judge Nowshera.

Najam-ul-Nissa will conduct criminal cases in Additional Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar, Bazila Bashir Mir in 1st Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Syed Anwar Ahmad in 2nd Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Khursheed Ahmad in 3rd Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Salim Javid in City Munsiff Srinagar, Muzmil Rashid in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Pantha Chowk Srinagar, Syed Nadeem Hussain in Sub Registrar Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad Khan in Munsiff Ganderbal and Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Ganderbal, Mohammad yaseen Najar in Munsiff Kulgam and Omaid Majid Bhat in Munsiff Tangmarg.

Javid Manzoor Sheikh will conduct criminal cases in Munsiff Boniyar, Mohammad Iqbal Rather in Munsiff Dangiwacha, Arif Majeed Romshoo in Munsiff Baramulla, Shahzad Ahmad Yatoo in District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Sopore, Jaweed Ahmad Sheikh in Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Chandoosa, Irshad Ahmad Naik in Munsiff Sogam, Abdul Bari in Munsiff Kupwara, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi in Munsiff Handwara, Masroor Qadir in Munsiff Tangdhar and Khursheed Ahmad in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora.

Mohammad Latief Lone will conduct criminal cases in Munsiff, Bandipora and Munsiff Gurez, Mirza Zahid Khalid in Munsif, Sumbal, Sonawari, Aadil Rasheed in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Bandipora, Noor-ul-Sajad in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Shopian, Shaista Zahoor in Munsiff, Qazigund, Umer Mansoor in Munsiff, Kulgam, Zahid Nazir in Munsiff, DH Pora, Nadish Yousaf in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Kulgam, Khalid Mushtaq in Munsiff, Budgam and Wasiq Umar in Munsiff, Charar-i-Sharief and Munsiff, Chadoora.

Aamir Rahim will conduct criminal cases in Munsiff, Magam and Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah, Akhter Rasool Dar in Munsiff, Pampore, Waseem Ahmad Shah in Munsiff, Tral, Nighat Maqbool in Munsiff, Pulwama, Danish Gull in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Awantipora, Farooq Ahmad Mir in Munsiff, Anantnag and District Mobile Magistrate, Traffic, Anantnag, Ishtiyaq Rashid Wani in Munsiff, Shangus, Mir Junaid Ahmad in Munsiff/Sp Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Pahalgam, Mehraj-ud-Din in Munsiff, Dooru and Sidharath Thakur in Munsiff, Jammu.

Altaf Hussain will conduct criminal cases in Sub-Registrar, Jammu, Altaf Wahid Mangoo in Additional Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu, Ankush Sharma in Forest Magistrate, 1st Additional Munsiff, Jammu, Naveed Anjum in 2nd Additional Munsiff, Jammu, Aamir Ashar Beig in 3rd Additional Minsiff, Jammu, Neha Nayyar in Munsiff, Akhnoor, Pawan Preet Singh in Munsiff, Bishnah, Ritu Bharti in Munsiff, R.S Pura and Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), R.S Pura, Amit Parkash Sehgal in Munsiff Kathua and Munsiff District Mobile Magistrate (T) Kathua and Quadar Hussain in Munsiff, Hiranagar.

Nadeem Parvez Reza will conduct criminal cases in Munsiff, Basohli and Munsiff, Bani, Ch Asif Iqbal in Munsiff, Mahanpur and Munsiff, Billawar, Tanveer Anjum in Munsiff, Samba, Abilasha in Additional Munsiff, Samba, Ravinder Kumar in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Samba, Gurpreet Kour in Munsiff, Reasi and Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Reasi, Shalini Sharma in Munsiff, Katra, Munahir Mohi-ud-Din in Munsiff, Mahore, Neha Bhagat in Munsiff, Udhampur and Darshan Singh in Munsiff, Majalta.

Pallavi Kesar will conduct criminal cases in Munsiff/District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Udhampur, Shalini Gupta in Munsiff, Chenani, Renu Rani in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Udhampur, Mustafa Riaz Khan in Munsiff, Kishtwar, Vinay Kumar in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Kishtwar, Yogesh Nagpaul in Munsiff, Ramban, Ankush Gupta in Munsiff, Gool, Ravikant Samyal in Munsiff, Banihal, Voonesh Sangotra in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Ramban and Vishwajeet Singh Thakur in Munsiff, Ukhral.

Wajid Ahmed Bhatt will conduct criminal cases in District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Doda, Mohammad Hussain in Munsiff, Thathri, Arvind Manhas in Munsiff, Gandoh Bhalessa, Ajay Kumar in Munsiff, Bhaderwah, Rohit Kumar Tidyal in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Doda, Mohammad Sarfraz in District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Poonch, Rukhsar Ahmed in Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Surankote, Hasrat Parvaiz in Munsiff, Mendhar, Munish Kumar in Munsiff, Kotranka and Munsiff, Budhal, Yuvraj Singh in Munsiff, Kalakote and Munsiff, Sunderbani, Mohd Sayed Choudhary in Munsiff, Thanamandi and Tahir Imran in Munsiff/ Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Thannamandi and Munsiff/ District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Rajouri.