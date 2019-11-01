GOC 15 Corps, ADGs of CRPF, Security call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 1: Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps, met Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about issues relating to the security situation along the LoC and in the Valley.

Lt. Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the Security Forces and the Civil Administration to meet the security challenges in J&K.

Zulfiquar Hasan, ADG CRPF, J&K also met Lt. Governor and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario in J&K and the role being played by the CRPF for internal security management, preparedness and logistic arrangements during winter, and in any contingent situation to render critical help as helpline is being operated by CRPF.

Lt. Governor advised heightened surveillance on all fronts and ensuring safety and security of people in all possible manner.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, Home Guards, Security, Law and Order also met Lt. Governor and briefed him about several important matters relating to Security and Law and Order management to ensure safety and security of people.

Lt. Governor emphasized the vital importance of regularly reviewing and ensuring the security of all protected premises and vital installations and effectively maintaining law and order in J&K.