Amended NIA Act with powers to probe abroad comes into force

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency is now able to probe terror cases abroad as the Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Friday on the amendments to the Act governing the anti-terror probe organisation.

The latest amendments to the NIA Act will allow the agency to probe terrorist activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad, cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 (16 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 2nd August, 2019, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

The NIA was set up in 2009, a year after the Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives.

The amended Act gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians, Indian interests abroad and having links with India.

The amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offenses related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offenses under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

A special court in New Delhi will preside over such cases, according to the amendments.

On July 17, Parliament approved a bill to give more teeth to the premier investigating agency. (AGENCIES)