83 pc of youth who become militants are involved in stone pelting: Army

SRINAGAR: Urging parents, particularly mothers, to discourage their children from pelting stone on security forces, a top Army commander on Friday said that 83 per cent of the youth who become militants are involved in stone pelting.

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s 15 Corps also reiterated his appeal asking local militants to shun the path of violence and join mainstream. (AGENCIES)