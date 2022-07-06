Amarnath Yatra: Mahant announces Chhari-Mubarak pooja calendar

JAMMU, July 6: Mahant Deependra Giri ji, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji has announced the program for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022 for the information of Sadhus and public in general.

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Wednesday, the 13th of July, this year.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to historic Shankracharya Temple on 28th of July and Sharika Bhawani Temple on 29th of July before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on Sunday, the 31st of July 2022.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on 2nd of August, Mahant Deependra Giri ji shall carry the Holy Mace to Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to perform pujan and have ‘Darshan’ on early morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, the 12th of August after having night halts at Pahalgam on 7th and 8th of August, Chandanwari on 9th of August, Sheshnag on 10th of August and Panchtarani on 11th of August, respectively.

Mahant Deependra Giri ji had met Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar on 1st of July and presented him the detailed program for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Mahant ji has urged the Government to make all the necessary arrangements and take the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the Sadhus & pilgrims accompanying Holy Mace.

Mahant Deependra Giri ji has also advised sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and stated that only registered pilgrims with valid Yatra Permit shall be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust, Srinagar has made all the arrangements like yester years for Sadhus coming from across the country for annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar.