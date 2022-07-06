SASB starts Souvenir counter facility for Devotees at Baltal, Chandanwari

SRINAGAR, July 5: In addition to the online facility of providing “Prasad” with silver coins, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced the offline facility for making “Prasad/Silver Coins” available to the devotees, paying obeisance at Lord Shiva’s Holy Cave Shrine, in the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra which commenced on June 30, and will culminate on August 11 on day of Raksha Bandhan, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, the Devotees can visit the Souvenir Counter set up by the SASB at Holy Cave and buy Silver Coins of 5-gram and 10-gram weight at the rate of Rs 700 and Rs 1300 respectively.

The Devotees can also have Prasad with 5 gram Silver Coin at Rs 1,000, Prasad with 10 gram Silver Coin at Rs 2,000 and Prasad without coin at Rs 501 from the counters set up at Domel Access Control Gate (Baltal) and Chandanwari Access Control Gate, Pahalgam, an official statement read.

“This will fulfil the long pending desire of the devotees, expressed from time to time. SASB in future will also continue to take such initiatives to provide more and more facilities to the pilgrims coming from all over the country as well as abroad for the Holy Yatra,” it added. (Agencies)